Summit ski areas pick up 7-11 inches from three-day storm

The multiday storm that was forecast to drop 10-18 inches of snow on Summit County ski resorts under-delivered, with area resorts picking up 7-11 inches of snow.

Loveland Ski Area, just over the Continental Divide from Summit County, picked up the most with 11 inches in three days. Breckenridge Ski Resort picked up 9 inches, Keystone Resort got 8 inches, and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort each reported 7 inches.

The fresh snow brought the avalanche danger to considerable (3 out of 5) in the Summit County backcountry.