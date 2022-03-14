Summit ski resorts start to cross 200-inch mark for total season snowfall

A skier enjoys 3 inches of fresh snow March 6 at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

A series of storms last week bumped a couple of Summit County ski resorts past the 200-inch mark for the season.

Breckenridge Ski Resort is leading the way with 212 total inches of snowfall this season followed by Copper Mountain Resort with 206 inches.

In the 10-day period from March 4-13, Summit County ski areas received as much as 27 inches of snow, which fell at Breckenridge. Copper got 24 inches in the same period.

Keystone Resort picked up 21 inches for a total of 147 on the season, and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area got 16.5 inches for a season total of 151.5. Loveland Ski Area, just across the Continental Divide from Summit County, got 16 inches during the 10-day period for a total of 194 inches this season.

Despite a dry February, most resorts are ahead of where they were last year at the same time.

Copper has an additional 45 inches compared with March 14, 2021. Breckenridge has an additional 16 inches, and Loveland is 14 inches ahead of last season. Keystone and A-Basin are both about 22 inches behind where they were in March 2021.