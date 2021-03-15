Weekend storm brings a foot of snow to Summit County ski areas

A skier rides through fresh snow on Sunday, March 14, at Loveland Ski Area.

Photo by Dustin Schaefer / Loveland Ski Area

After waking up Monday to 3-6 inches of new snow at Summit County’s ski resorts, snow continued to fall before clearing up in the afternoon. A few more inches of snow is expected Tuesday before things dry up for the rest of the week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Zach Hiris said the towns and other lower-elevation areas of Summit County picked up 4-6 inches of snow from the weekend storm as of Monday morning. Storm totals amounted to 4.6 inches in Frisco and 5.1 inches in Silverthorne, Hiris said. The Dillon weather station recorded 1.5 inches of snow Saturday and 3.5 inches on Sunday.

On Monday morning, the ski areas reported up to 6 inches of new snow. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 6 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing its weekend storm total to 10 inches. Copper Mountain Resort reported 4 inches Monday for a total of 12 inches out of the storm. Keystone Resort reported a 24-hour total of 6 inches Monday for a weekend total of 12 inches, and Breckenridge Ski Resort reported 3 inches Monday morning for a total of 11 inches. Loveland Ski Area, on the east side of the Continental Divide, got the most snow, reporting 6 inches Monday morning for a total of 15 out of the storm.

Hiris added that the short-lived snowfall Monday morning was due to a low-pressure system that ran right through Summit County and could have added another inch or two to the total storm accumulations.

National Weather Service meteorologist Evan Direnzo said snow would pick back up Tuesday afternoon and evening, then taper off Wednesday morning. In total, Direnzo said the county should expect another 2-4 inches of snow before the weather clears.

Snowday Sunday!

We chased Delilah Cupp around Pali and The Beavers for a few laps today, and looks like she found some goodies!

We hope you all had a powder filled day as well!#ABasin #TheLegend pic.twitter.com/rbXNGpfmrV — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) March 14, 2021