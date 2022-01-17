Wind could bring temps that feel below zero Wednesday with a few flakes

Summit County ski areas picked up a quick 3-6 inches from weekend storms, and the next round of snow is expected Wednesday.

But that storm might bring only a few flakes, according to Open Snow meteorologist Sam Collentine.

“Totals will likely only amount from a dusting to maybe an inch or two come Thursday morning,” Collentine wrote in his daily Interstate 70 blog .

The next storm on the horizon, which is expected to arrive Friday, is a bit more promising and is expected to bring “decent snowfall rates on Friday afternoon and into Friday night.”

“As of now, we’ll go with 2-6 inches, with Saturday morning being the time to mark down for soft turns,“ Collentine wrote.

Highs throughout the week are forecast in the low to mid-30s with overnight lows dipping into the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.

As usual, the storms are expected to arrive with some wind, and the forecast calls for gusts of 21 mph Wednesday, resulting in a wind-chill value as low as minus 2.

The avalanche danger in the Summit County zone has decreased to moderate (2 out of 5), but the Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecast warns that “although the snowpack has gained strength, there are still places you can trigger an avalanche.”