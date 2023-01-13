Weave your way through Copper Mountain’s snow maze

While Keystone Resort is touting its “World’s Largest Mountaintop Snow Fort,” Copper Mountain is carving up something of its own.

The resort is opening up its snow maze, which is located in the East Village next to the Super Bee lift.

The maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., though these hours are subject to change without notice. The maze is free to access except that guests need to sign a waiver prior to entering. These free tickets are available starting Friday, Jan. 13. Guests can get them online or in person at the guest services kiosk at Copper Station.

The maze is for ages 3 and up. Guests must adhere to the maze’s rules: ski and snowboard gear are not allowed inside and alcohol, food and drinks are prohibited.

According to Keith Martin of Snice Carvings, the company that designed and built the maze, the structure took 10 days to build. It’s about 90% larger than last year and is approximately 8,000 square feet. About 2 million gallons of water were used to build the six sculptures making up the maze.

For more information, visit CopperColorado.com .