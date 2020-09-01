Wednesday is final day to buy ducks for annual Great Rubber Duck Race fundraiser | SummitDaily.com
Wednesday is final day to buy ducks for annual Great Rubber Duck Race fundraiser

Staff report
  

Rubber ducks float down the Blue River on Sept. 2, 2017, in Breckenridge.
Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archives

The Great Rubber Duck Race, The Summit Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, is this week to support the organization’s annual grants. The public can purchase ducks for the virtual race at a cost of $5 for a single duck, $25 for six ducks, $50 for 13 ducks or a $100 for a “flock” of 26 ducks.

The online purchase deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 2, and the virtual races will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, on The Summit Foundation’s Facebook page and Summit County TV Channel 10.

Visit SummitDuck.org to purchase or for more information.

