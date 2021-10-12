Wednesday is the final day to cash in on discounted Epic Pass products

Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be the last day that Vail Resorts will offer discounts on their Epic Pass products before the start of the 2021-22 ski season.

Currently priced at $799 for adults and $407 for children ages 5-12, the Epic Pass offers unlimited, unrestricted access to 34 North American resorts, including Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort in Summit County. The pass also offers access to other Colorado ski areas, including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Crested Butte and Telluride.

An adult Epic Local Pass costs $599; a child’s Epic Local Pass costs $311. The Epic Local Pass offers unlimited access to 26 resorts, including Keystone and Breckenridge. The pass also allows 10 days at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Backcomb in Canada.

The Epic Day Pass is designed for those who plan to visit Vail Resort’s ski areas only a few times during the season. The pass allows users to purchase one to seven days of resort access at rates that are discounted depending on how many days are added and whether users want holiday access.

For those who want to stay in the area, there’s the Summit Value Pass and the Keystone Plus Pass. The Summit Value Pass, priced at $487, provides unlimited access to Keystone and Breckenridge. The $327 Keystone Plus Pass allows unlimited access to Keystone, spring access to Breckenridge after April 1 and five days at Crested Butte.

The start of ski season is nearly upon us as snow is being made up at the ski areas and the area seeing its first significant snowfalls of the season. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area are in a race to open, as they all plan to open sometime this month. Breckenridge plans to open Nov. 12.