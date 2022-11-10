Wednesday’s storm refreshes snow totals to a previously dry, warm week
This week in Summit County has been warmer than usual, but snow that moved in Wednesday night brought a small boost of moisture to the mountains.
According to OpenSnow, Copper Mountain Resort recorded 6 inches as of Thursday morning, Breckenridge had 4 inches and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Loveland Ski Area and Keystone Resort each had 3.
This week’s snow has also kept the Blue River’s snow water equivalent above the 30-year median by about 0.1 inches.
Environment
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.