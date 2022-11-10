Wednesday’s storm refreshes snow totals to a previously dry, warm week

Breckenridge Ski Resort is pictured with a blanket of fresh snow after an overnight snowstorm on Friday, Nov. 4.

Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort

This week in Summit County has been warmer than usual, but snow that moved in Wednesday night brought a small boost of moisture to the mountains.

According to OpenSnow, Copper Mountain Resort recorded 6 inches as of Thursday morning, Breckenridge had 4 inches and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Loveland Ski Area and Keystone Resort each had 3.

This week’s snow has also kept the Blue River’s snow water equivalent above the 30-year median by about 0.1 inches.