Weekend forecast shows best chance of heavy snow Saturday

Clouds cover Frisco on Thursday, Dec. 10, ahead of a weekend snowstorm.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

After a dry start to December, Summit County will finally see some snowflakes this weekend.

Up to 2 inches of snow is expected Friday, Dec. 11, according to Robert Koopmeiners, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Boulder. Friday night shows a chance of snow, Koopmeiners said, with additional snowfall in the forecast for Saturday and Saturday night.

“(Thursday) it will snow after midnight and then Friday,” Koopmeiners said. “And it will be mostly cloudy Friday night with a chance of snow. It will never really stop, but it won’t be widespread, continuous snow. Then Saturday and Saturday night, the snow is going to kick back in again.”

Koopmeiners was unsure what accumulation will look like on Saturday, but he said the storm could bring a decent amount of snow that day. He said temperatures will be cold but not unusual for this time of year. The National Weather Service forecast for Friday in Frisco is a high of 22 degrees with an overnight low of 6 degrees. Saturday is expected to be slightly warmer with a high of 27 degrees but an overnight low of minus 1. Sunday’s forecast calls for sun with a high of 30 degrees.

Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of Open Snow, wrote in his Copper Mountain blog that the best chance for “steady snow” will be Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Gratz predicted 4-7 inches and said the storm should end around midnight, giving way to a cold, sunny Sunday with fresh snow.

“While there is still limited terrain open on the mountain, there should be some soft snow to enjoy on this limited terrain on Sunday morning,” Gratz wrote.