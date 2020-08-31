Weekend rain brought less than an inch of precipitation
The moisture Summit County saw this past weekend accumulated about 0.31-0.42 inches of rain Saturday, Aug. 29, and 0.02-0.10 inches of rain Sunday, Aug. 30, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson.
Danielson said the moisture was needed. The Dillon weather station has recorded only 0.62 inches of precipitation in August. That compares with the August average of 1.93 inches.
Danielson reported that while there will be some light showers Monday evening, the forecast shows dry weather for the rest of the week. However, he said a fall-like weather pattern is on the way, with some cold fronts expected to bring cooler, breezier weather.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User