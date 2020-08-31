Weekend rain brought less than an inch of precipitation | SummitDaily.com
Weekend rain brought less than an inch of precipitation

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

The cloudy view on Saturday, Aug. 29, on the Bald Mountain ridgeline above tree line.
Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

The moisture Summit County saw this past weekend accumulated about 0.31-0.42 inches of rain Saturday, Aug. 29, and 0.02-0.10 inches of rain Sunday, Aug. 30, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson.

Danielson said the moisture was needed. The Dillon weather station has recorded only 0.62 inches of precipitation in August. That compares with the August average of 1.93 inches.

Danielson reported that while there will be some light showers Monday evening, the forecast shows dry weather for the rest of the week. However, he said a fall-like weather pattern is on the way, with some cold fronts expected to bring cooler, breezier weather.

