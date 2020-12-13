Weekend storm brought as much as 12 inches to the resorts with more snow on the horizon
The storm that swept through Summit County over the weekend brought about 2-6 inches of snow to the towns with more accumulation on the highest peaks, according to Bob Kleyla, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Boulder. Kleyla said the totals were in line with the forecast.
As of Sunday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area recorded a total of 4 inches from the storm system. Copper Mountain Resort reported 7 inches, Keystone Resort recorded 9 inches and Breckenridge Ski Resort tallied 12 inches, the highest ski area total in the region.
There are a few more chances for snow this week with fast-moving weather systems, Kleyla said. There is a decent chance of snow Monday afternoon through Monday night, a storm on Wednesday and another late Thursday into Friday. Each system could bring another 3-6 inches of snow, according to the forecast. Overall, Kleyla said there is a better chance for precipitation this week compared to last week.
“There will be a better pattern for snow this week, but it doesn’t look like anything real big at this point, so it’s quite a few quick-hitting systems coming across,” Kleyla said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User