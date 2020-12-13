Weekend storm brought as much as 12 inches to the resorts with more snow on the horizon

The weekend storm that swept through Summit County brought 7 inches of snow to Copper Mountain Resort, pictured here Sunday, Dec. 13.

Photo from Copper Mountain

The storm that swept through Summit County over the weekend brought about 2-6 inches of snow to the towns with more accumulation on the highest peaks, according to Bob Kleyla, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Boulder. Kleyla said the totals were in line with the forecast.

As of Sunday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area recorded a total of 4 inches from the storm system. Copper Mountain Resort reported 7 inches, Keystone Resort recorded 9 inches and Breckenridge Ski Resort tallied 12 inches, the highest ski area total in the region.

There are a few more chances for snow this week with fast-moving weather systems, Kleyla said. There is a decent chance of snow Monday afternoon through Monday night, a storm on Wednesday and another late Thursday into Friday. Each system could bring another 3-6 inches of snow, according to the forecast. Overall, Kleyla said there is a better chance for precipitation this week compared to last week.

“There will be a better pattern for snow this week, but it doesn’t look like anything real big at this point, so it’s quite a few quick-hitting systems coming across,” Kleyla said.