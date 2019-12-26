Welcome 2020 with Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s New York New Year’s Eve cabaret
SILVERTHORNE — The Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s annual New York New Year’s Eve cabaret returns with an evening of song and dance. For one night only, actors David Berry and Jamie Mattocks turn into Sammy Davis Jr. and Judy Garland to perform songs that made the duo famous while accompanied by a jazz trio.
Guests can expect to hear “Me and My Shadow,” “Over the Rainbow,” “Mr. Bojangles,” “Get Happy,” “The Man that Got Away,” “As Long As She Needs Me” and more.
The event counts down to 10 p.m. (midnight in New York), to ring in the new year. Along with the cabaret performing, the intimate evening includes a catered dinner, open bar, dancing and more special surprises.
Doors for New York New Year’s Eve open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s Flex Theater, 460 Blue River Parkway. Tickets are $200 per person. For more details and to purchase, call 970-513-9386 or visit lakedillontheatre.org.
