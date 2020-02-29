Wellness day to be hosted by Well Fit Human

On Saturday, March 14, Frisco-based wellness organization Well Fit Human is hosting a sample wellness day at Snap Fitness in Silverthorne. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature barre fitness classes taught by Studio B owner Lauren Hitchell, a personal training session from Amy Kwak of Silverthorne Snap Fitness and a yoga class led by Carley Ewert from Well Fit Human.

There also will be a wellness workshop titled Becoming Unbusy led by Claudine Norden of Ascent LifePlanning as well as a Smart Bellies packing party where attendees can pack food and snacks for underserved elementary school children.

The event is $40 to attend, which includes all classes and activities as well as meals. Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite.com under the event Summit County Wellness Day.