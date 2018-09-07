Westbound Eisenhower/Johnson tunnel will close overnight Tuesday, Sept. 11

SUMMIT COUNTY — An overnight full closure of the westbound Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel on Interstate 70 is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. A recent biannual inspection by the Colorado Department of Transportation revealed a critical need to replace some fireproofing ceiling panels inside the tunnel. A full closure is necessary because many of the panels are in the center of the travel lanes and the panels that are not quite centered may require an adjacent panel to be removed for work.

Motorists will be detoured over U.S. Highway 6, Loveland Pass. Minimal traffic impacts are anticipated, but motorists should still plan ahead.

For information on travel conditions, go to http://www.COTrip.org, sign up for CDOT Travel Alerts at http://www.511.cotrip.org or call 511. Updates are also available via Twitter @coloradodot and CDOT’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/coloradodot.