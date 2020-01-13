Westbound I-70 reopens at Copper Mountain

1:41 p.m. The westbound lanes of I-70 have reopened at Copper Mountain. Eastbound I-70 remains closed at Vail Pass.

Original story:

Westbound Interstate 70 has been closed at Copper Mountain due to a crash on Vail Pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

Additionally, U.S. Highway 6 at Loveland Pass has been closed due to adverse road conditions. Vehicles carrying hazardous materials are being asked to stage outside of the Eisenhower Tunnel and will be allowed to pass through at the top of each hour.

Commercial vehicle chain laws and passenger traction laws are in effect around the county.