Westbound I-70 reopens at Copper Mountain

UPDATE at 4:09 p.m.: The safety closure on Westbound I-70 near Copper Mountain has been lifted. The road has reopened, though chain and traction laws remain in place.

Original Story: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Copper Mountain, near mile marker 195, due to a crash on Vail Pass.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.