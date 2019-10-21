Westbound I-70 reopens at Copper Mountain
UPDATE at 4:09 p.m.: The safety closure on Westbound I-70 near Copper Mountain has been lifted. The road has reopened, though chain and traction laws remain in place.
Original Story: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Copper Mountain, near mile marker 195, due to a crash on Vail Pass.
There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
