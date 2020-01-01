Westbound I-70 reopens at Eisenhower Tunnel

UPDATE at 1:18 p.m.: The westbound I-70 safety closure at the Eisenhower Tunnel has been lifted, according to CDOT.

I-70 WB: Safety closure lifted at MM 215. https://t.co/Xry4amJH7J — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 1, 2020

Original Story: Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel, near milepost 215, due to multiple crashes in the area, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

There is currently no estimated time for the road to reopen.