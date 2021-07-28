I-70 eastbound opens at Silverthorne, westbound remains closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to vehicle fire

4:44 p.m.: Eastbound lanes on I-70 have reopened at Silverthorne Exit 205, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

4:04 p.m.: Eastbound lanes on I-70 have been closed at Silverthorne Exit 205 due to the vehicle fire, according to CDOT.

Original Story:

Westbound lanes on Interstate 70 are closed at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels due to a vehicle fire west of the tunnels, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Loveland Pass is the suggested detour route. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

