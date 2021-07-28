I-70 eastbound opens at Silverthorne, westbound remains closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to vehicle fire
4:44 p.m.: Eastbound lanes on I-70 have reopened at Silverthorne Exit 205, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
4:04 p.m.: Eastbound lanes on I-70 have been closed at Silverthorne Exit 205 due to the vehicle fire, according to CDOT.
Original Story:
Westbound lanes on Interstate 70 are closed at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels due to a vehicle fire west of the tunnels, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Loveland Pass is the suggested detour route. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
This story will be updated.
