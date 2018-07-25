Westbound I-70 closed at Floyd Hill after dump truck crash

A dump truck crash on I-70 is backing up westbound traffic near the bottom of Floyd Hill, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Colin Remillard, a CSP spokesperson, said a sudden rock and mudslide on the highway caused a dump truck to roll over earlier today near exit 234 onto Central City Parkway. The driver is considered in critical condition, and has been airlifted from the scene to receive medical attention. There was only one vehicle involved in the crash, Remillard said.

Remillard said there are hard lane closures heading westbound while crews work to clear the debris. There is currently no timetable for reopening, though eastbound lanes are operating normally.