Westbound I-70 closed at Silverthorne due to vehicle fire

UPDATE at 3 p.m.: Westbound I-70 has been reopened at exit 205.

Original Story: Westbound Interstate 70 is currently closed at exit 205 at Silverthorne due to a vehicle fire just west of the exit at milepost 204.

There is currently no timetable to reopen the road.

Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation is advising that there’s heavy traffic along eastbound I-70 from Silverthorne to Morrison.