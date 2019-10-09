Fiery semitrailer crash closes I-70 Wednesday near Silverthorne

Interstate 70 is closed following a four vehicle accident and semitrailer fire.

Courtesy Summit Fire & EMS

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday

FRISCO — Interstate 70 closed Wednesday from the Eisenhower Tunnel to Silverthorne while crews worked to clean up after a multivehicle crash and semitrailer fire.

At about 4:10 p.m., a semitrailer carrying lentils collided with three vehicles while heading westbound from the tunnel, according to Summit Fire and EMS spokesman Steve Lipsher.

The semitrailer caught fire following the crash. The driver suffered injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening and was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. No other injuries have been reported from the crash.

Lipsher said three fire crews arrived on scene to deal with the vehicle fire, and the county’s hazmat response unit also was called in to help clean oil and gasoline off the roadway.

Eastbound I-70 reopened at about 6 p.m. The westbound lanes were expected to be closed for several hours, according to Colin Remillard with the Colorado State Patrol. They had not reopened as of 10 p.m.

The closure extended from 2 miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel at Exit 216 and U.S. Highway 6 to Exit 205 at Silverthorne. Traffic was being detoured over Loveland Pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.