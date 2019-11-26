Update: Westbound I-70 reopens at Idaho Springs, Dowd Junction

5:37 p.m.: Westbound I-70 has reopened at Exit 171, near Dowd Junction, according to CDOT.

3:24 p.m.: Westbound I-70 has reopened near Idaho Springs, according to CDOT. The westbound closure at Dowd Junction remains in place.

9:51 a.m.: The westbound I-70 closure near Idaho Springs is expected to last up to 10 hours, well into the afternoon, according to CDOT. The alternative route to the mountains remains U.S. Highway 285, and vehicles trying to bypass the closure via US 6 or CO 119 will be turned around the Denver, according to CDOT.

I-70 westbound closed near Idaho Springs for ‘Extended Amount of Time’ due to major rock slide https://t.co/ZhQpV288k9 — Helena Clark (@JustH06) November 26, 2019

Emergency services are also expecting a lengthy closure on westbound I-70 at Dowd Junction. The road is expected to be closed until about 4 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol.

I-70 is CLOSED in BOTH directions between Dowd Jct (MP171) and Post Blvd (MP 168) due to Fatal crash, HAZMAT, and multiple other crashes.



Expect closure for majority of day. Alt route is HWY 6.



🏞-@EagleRiverFire #cowx #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/kBFLZXifWG — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) November 26, 2019

Original story:

FRISCO — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Exit 248, near Idaho Springs, due to a major rockslide, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT is asking motorists from the Front Range to use U.S. Highway 285 West as an alternative route to the mountains.

Additionally, westbound I-70 is closed at milemarker 171, at Dowd Junction in Eagle County, due to a crash in the area. Neither closure has an estimated time to reopen.