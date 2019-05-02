Westbound I-70 temporarily closed after vehicle fire

UPDATE at 1:03 p.m.: The left lane of westbound I-70 has been reopened, according to representatives with the Colorado State Patrol.

Original Story: Westbound Interstate 70 is currently closed near the Silverthorne exit due to vehicle fire, according to Colin Remillard of the Colorado State Patrol.

Remillard said that a semi-truck driver heard a sound coming from his truck, described as a “pop,” just moments before his truck began leaking oil and caught fire along I-70. Remillard said there were no injuries, though some of the cab was burned.

Firefighters arrived on scene quickly, and the fire has already been put out. Remillard said Westbound I-70 will remain closed for the next half hour or so.