Westbound Interstate 70 closed at Copper Mountain due to truck fire

As of 2:07 p.m., according to communications from the Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Interstate 70 westbound remains closed at mile marker 195 (Copper Mountain) due to a major truck fire.  While the fire is out, this will require containment and clean up.

An Eagle County Alert sent at 12:02 p.m. states that there is a traffic incident on Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 183 near East Vail. The road is closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area.