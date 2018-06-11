Westbound Interstate 70 closed at Copper Mountain due to truck fire

As of 2:07 p.m., according to communications from the Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Interstate 70 westbound remains closed at mile marker 195 (Copper Mountain) due to a major truck fire. While the fire is out, this will require containment and clean up.

I-70 WB: Traffic delays in area at Exit 195 – CO 91; Copper Mtn (near Vail Pass). Minor delays due to a vehicle fire West of Vail Pass. Westbound I-70 Closed at Copper Mountain. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 11, 2018

An Eagle County Alert sent at 12:02 p.m. states that there is a traffic incident on Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 183 near East Vail. The road is closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area.