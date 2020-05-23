Westbound Interstate-70 briefly closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to ‘incident’

DILLON – After just under an hour of being closed, westbound traffic is being allowed through the Eisenhower Tunnel on Interstate 70 again.

At 2:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a closure of westbound Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to an unspecified incident in the tunnel.

At 3:11 p.m. the CDOT announced that the road was open again for traffic.

I-70 WB: Road closed at MM 215. Due to incident in tunnel. https://t.co/ca81b5dcoL — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 23, 2020

I-70 WB: Road open at Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Following incident in Tunnel. https://t.co/ca81b5dcoL — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 23, 2020

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.