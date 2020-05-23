Westbound Interstate-70 briefly closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to ‘incident’
DILLON – After just under an hour of being closed, westbound traffic is being allowed through the Eisenhower Tunnel on Interstate 70 again.
At 2:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a closure of westbound Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to an unspecified incident in the tunnel.
At 3:11 p.m. the CDOT announced that the road was open again for traffic.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
