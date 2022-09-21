Westminster man’s body recovered from Longs Peak in the Keyhole area in Rocky Mountain National Park

LONGS PEAK — The body of a 25-year-old Westminster man, who died on Longs Peak in winter-like conditions on Friday, has been recovered and taken off of the mountain.

On Friday, Russell Jacobs contacted a friend by cell phone to report that he was lost on the mountain and that weather was rapidly deteriorating, according to a Rocky Mountain National Park news release.

“Jacobs was unprepared for winter conditions or to spend an unplanned night at elevations above 13,000 feet,” the release said.

Information on the cell phone call was relayed to park rangers, who were able to briefly contact Jacobs by text message and learn that “he was going to try to move toward the Agnes Vaille Shelter ” before text communication was lost.

Members of the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team began searching in the Boulder Field and Keyhole areas on Friday afternoon, park officials said.

