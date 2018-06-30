Weston Pass fire near Fairplay grows to 1,500 acres, mandatory evacuation for some residents

The Weston Pass fire which started 9 miles southwest of Fairplay has grown to 1,500 acres and has triggered mandatory evacuation for eight homes within its immediate vicinity, and voluntary evacuation for the Black Mountain subdivision where residents are asked to be ready to leave at moment’s notice.

County Road 22 has been closed to traffic, and the Colorado State Patrol has closed Highway 9 from Hartsel to Fairplay and Highway 285 from Antero Junction to Fairplay. There is no estimate on when the highways will reopen, and motorists approaching the area are being turned back to the Front Range.

According to the latest National Interagency Coordination Center incident report, three engines and six fire crews are currently working the fire which started two days ago.

A community meeting will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Fairplay Communty Center at 880 Bogue Street.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.