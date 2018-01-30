What Coloradans need to know about Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address

President Donald Trump will give his first State of the Union address this week, and there are some things that Coloradans should be watching for.

The speech will be just after 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Tuesday, and is expected to cover a variety of topics, from Trump’s first-year successes to immigration and infrastructure.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the address:

WHO FROM COLORADO IS GOING TO BE THERE?

Members of Congress are typically joined by guests who can put a face to an important issue, and this year is no different.

A large number of Democrats are bringing immigration-related guests amid tensions surrounding Trump’s decision last year to unwind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Notably, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, will be accompanied by Viviana Andazola Marquez, whose father — Melecio Andazola Morales— was deported in December.

