What to do if you think you have the new coronavirus

After a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Summit County on Friday, health officials warned residents and visitors that it is only “a matter of time before we confirm that there is community spread,” which has been seen in nearby Eagle County.

Summit County Public Health has provided the following guidance for those who think they might have the new coronavirus:

Stay home if you develop a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Wear a face mask (a surgical mask, if you have one) or cover your cough and sneeze.

Wash your hands frequently and don’t share personal items (drinking glass or utensils) with others.

Call your health care provider. Do not show up at a clinic, urgent care or the emergency department unannounced.

Your doctor’s office will assess your illness on the phone, which may include information or other guidance for you and household members.

Health care providers will work with local and state public health officials to determine who should be tested, with priority given to those who are at the highest risk of exposure, according to a news release.

Most COVID-19 patients will be isolated in their homes but should sleep in a bedroom and use a bathroom that is not used by other household members, if possible.

Only the most critically ill will be hospitalized, according to the release.