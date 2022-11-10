What to expect as the final votes are tallied in the razor-thin race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch

Rep. Lauren Boebert and challenger Adam Frisch are seen at their various watch parties on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

The Colorado Sun archive

County clerks in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting ballots in the tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch.

Frisch was leading Boebert by fewer than 100 votes — or less than 1 percentage point — as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Matt Crane, who leads the nonpartisan Colorado County Clerks Association, said he expects clerks in the district, which spans the Western Slope into Pueblo and southeast Colorado, to finish counting regular ballots as soon as Wednesday evening. It’s possible the count stretches into Thursday morning.

Crane said there were fewer than 5,000 uncounted ballots in Mesa County as of 3 p.m.

Gilbert Ortiz, the Pueblo County clerk, said at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday his office still had about 6,000 ballots to count. (Eagle County Treasurer Teak Simonton, a former clerk and recorder, is supervising Pueblo County’s election. She was appointed by Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold because of errors by Ortiz’s office during past primary and general elections.)

Read more on ColoradoSun.com .