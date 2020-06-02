What to know ahead of the June 30 primary election

Ballots can be dropped off at the Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge, pictured April 3.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Ballots for the primary election June 30 are set to be mailed next week to any voters who are affiliated as a Democrat, Republican or Libertarian, according to a news release from Summit County.

Unaffiliated voters will receive a Republican and Democratic ballot and must choose which one to complete and return by Election Day. If voters return both ballots, neither will be counted.

June 22 is the last day for eligible voters to submit a voter registration application and still receive a mailed ballot. Voter registration changes can be made at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Voters this month will decide on party nominees for regional, state and national offices that will be up for election in November.

Contested primary races

• Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum and Vail attorney and prosecutor Braden Angel will face off in a Democratic primary race for the top prosecutor job in the 5th Judicial District — which comprises Summit, Eagle, Lake and Clear Creek counties. Current 5th Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown is term limited, and there will be no Republican challenger in November.

• There are two contested primary races for the Colorado Senate District 8 seat between incumbent state Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale and Debra Irvine of Breckenridge on the Republican side and Glenwood Springs attorney Karl Hanlon and former Eagle County commissioner Arn Menconi on the Democratic ballot.

• On the Democratic ballot for U.S. Senate, former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former state Rep. Andrew Romanoff are vying for the party’s nomination to face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

• Two Libertarian candidates are also vying for the nomination to run for U.S. Senate in the November election: Gaylon Kent and Raymon Anthony Doane. Libertarian ballots will be mailed only to those registered as such.

None of the Summit County commissioner races are contested in the primary since Julie Sutor withdrew from the race in early May.

The winning candidates in each party’s primary election will appear on the general election ballot in November, along with any qualifying unaffiliated and write-in candidates, according to the release.

Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathy Neel is encouraging people to vote by mail, citing the safety of voters and election workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Voting by mail is the safest option for yourself and our election workers,” Neel said in the release.

Ballots also can be dropped off at boxes through 7 p.m. June 30 in the following locations:

Silverthorne: Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle

Frisco: Summit County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive, and Town Hall, 1 Main St.

Breckenridge: Summit County Old Courthouse, 208 East Lincoln Ave.

Dillon: Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive

Early, in-person voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 22-26, 8 a.m. to noon June 27 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 29 at the South Branch Library, 103 Harris St., Breckenridge.

On Election Day, in-person voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Breckenridge: South Branch Library, 103 Harris St.

Frisco: Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place

Silverthorne: Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway

For more information and to see sample ballots, go to SummitDaily.com/election.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent contributed to this report.