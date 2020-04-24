What to read while in quarantine

Next Page Books in Frisco is a cozy nook to read and enjoy a snack.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Employees at Next Page Books and Nosh in Frisco make reading recommendations for the shutdown.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

It might be time to crack open a book if you watched all there is to watch but are still looking for ways to keep your mind occupied while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, novels are just as accessible as movies and shows these days with downloadable e-books and audiobooks or easy-to-order physical copies.

The employees of Next Page Books and Nosh along with the Summit County Libraries, which are both offering curbside pickup, have their recommendations on what to read when in quarantine.

“In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle: What if your flighty best friend actually knows you better than you know yourself? This is a love story of friendship, commitment, loyalty and the power of fate. — Lisa Holenko, Next Page Books and Nosh

“Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano: It is rare that I read a book and fall in love with every character. Such great development, and all played an important role in Edward’s recovery. Beautiful. Heartbreaking. Heartwarming. Loosely based on a real plane crash in 2010 with one survivor. Unforgettable. — Karen Berg, Next Page Books and Nosh

“The Last Days of Night” by Graham Moore: I lost myself in the 1888 historic New York tale of Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse and Nicola Tesla as they jockey for top notoriety of inventions of the time. Patents, lawsuits, electricity wars, fires and espionage all captured my imagination and held it to the end! — Laurie Blackwell, Next Page Books and Nosh

“Uncle Fred in Springtime” by P.G. Wodehouse: British humorist P.G. Wodehouse is my comfort-read author, everything from Jeeves and Wooster to Blandings Castle to especially my favorite, “Uncle Fred in the Springtime.” — Jane Van Baren, Summit County Libraries

While it’s possible those books can be found in an aural format, the library has recommendations specifically for audiobooks as well.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid: This is the first of about 10 titles that I have listened to past about 30 minutes without losing interest! The format is interesting because each person reads their own part so the voices are constantly changing. The story is engaging, as well. Also, there is going to be a show based on the book on Amazon soon. — Ami Soleil, Summit County Libraries

“Educated” by Tara Westover: Sociology is one of my passions, and for some reason hearing about people’s lives often calms me down. … This is a nonfiction audiobook and one of the best I’ve listened to. It is Tara’s perspective on her fundamentalist Mormon family and her journey of growing up with very little education but with a desire to go to college and learn more. Sometimes disturbing, sometimes heartfelt and always inspiring, this is an audiobook that shouldn’t be missed. — Kaeli Simonet, Summit County Libraries

More suggestions can be found at SummitCountyLibraries.org and NextPageBooks.com.

What I’m Listening To “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” by Fiona Apple Pitchfork has given Fiona Apple’s first release in eight years a rare perfect 10, which the media outlet hasn’t done for a decade. I personally find it challenging to call anything flawless, but it is nevertheless absolutely excellent with a fitting theme of being trapped — even though it was in the works long before the pandemic. Primal percussive sounds transmit Apple’s rage throughout the record. The clapping and snapping pair wonderfully with the interlaced vocals in the #MeToo-focused “For Her.” She plays a mesmerizing piano tune in “Shameika” as she opens up about a school bully, and then she goes on to state various resentments to the driving beat of “Relay.” Apple’s lyrics make it so each raw song could stand alone as an empowering anthem. You just want to bang things, stomp, scream and get pumped to howl at the moon each evening in an act of catharsis along with her.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Everything Summit.