Where the three Republican candidates vying to be Colorado’s secretary of state stand on the issues
Pam Anderson, Mike O’Donnell and Tina Peters have dramatically different positions
The Colorado Sun
Three Republicans are running this year to be Colorado’s next secretary of state, a position in which they would oversee the administration of elections and handle business registration.
It’s a job that’s become highly politicized since the 2020 presidential election, which former Republican President Donald Trump and his supporters baselessly claim was stolen from him through fraud and malfeasance. Two of the three GOP candidates embrace those claims.
The Republican candidate who wins the June 28 primary will go on in November to face Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who has risen to national prominence defending election systems in Colorado and elsewhere.
The Colorado Sun asked the three GOP candidates about some of the major issues in the contest.
