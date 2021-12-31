Where to get dessert in Summit County after a day on the slopes

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a good dessert to reward yourself after a long day spent on the mountain.

Summit County is full of places to get sweet treats, but there are some standouts worth visiting for your sugar fix.

Saved by the Wine in Dillon offers make-your-own s’mores, which makes for a family-friendly treat after a day on the slopes.

Allison Buffum/Saved by the Wine

Saved by the Wine

970-485-6182; 765 W. Anemone Trail, Unit B, Dillon; SavedByTheWine.com

Building a campfire isn’t always doable after a day on the slopes, but head to Saved by the Wine in Dillon to treat yourself to some make-your-own s’mores.

Saved by the Wine is a great place for the family to cozy up after a cold winter day. While wine is its specialty, the s’mores make the wine bar family friendly.

“We just really wanted something to be really interactive, something to do with family,” co-owner Allison Buffum said. “We’re a wine bar, but we wanted to be inclusive with everything, and s’mores is such a fun thing.”

Folks can either sit outside to toast their marshmallows around one of the fire pits, or they can have a server bring them a smaller, personal stove. The build-your-own kit includes chocolate bars, strawberries, marshmallows, graham crackers and homemade hot fudge. There are also gluten-free graham crackers available.

“It’s totally safe and food friendly,” Buffum said about the personal stoves. “It makes the room smell so amazing, like toasted marshmallows. The minute one person does it, everybody’s like, ‘I want to eat that.’”

Buffum said that last winter, folks loved sitting outside with their hats and gloves while cozying up with a blanket. While the wine bar pairs the treat with dessert wine from Continental Divide Winery, she said any wine goes well with chocolate strawberries and marshmallows.

“How long has it been since so many people made s’mores?” Buffum said. “It’s kind of nostalgic in that sense, as well.”

A milk chocolate and pear mousse with a crispy hazelnut base, salted caramel, fresh pear and dark chocolate from La Francaise French Bakery in Breckenridge.

Kelsey Hlatki/La Francaise

La Francaise French Bakery

970-547-7173; 411 S. Main St., Breckenridge; LaFrancaiseBreck.com

Head straight from the ski resort to the south of France by visiting La Francaise French Bakery in Breckenridge. At its heart, La Francaise is a family business, and owner Margot Heraud said you’ll walk in and hear her and her parents speaking French.

Anything you try at La Francaise is sure to please, and its almond croissants are always a fan favorite. But Heraud said she loves when folks try something unexpected.

“We’re the only ones who do what we do,” Heraud said. “If you think of a small mountain resort, Breckenridge is very European in a way that it’s so small and cozy. I call Breckenridge ‘cozy town’ … and I see the bakery as just really representative of that.”

La Francaise has a variety of seasonal specials, but sometimes nothing beats the specialty hot chocolates paired with a simple crepe after a day in the cold. Heraud said sometimes they will sell up to 100 hot chocolates a day in the winter and that all they typically sell after 3 p.m. is crepes and hot chocolate.

Heraud said the bakery makes its own homemade chocolate sauce for the hot chocolate and then makes flavored whipped creams to put on top. Flavors include green mint, s’mores, Almond Joy and more.

Heraud said they also do yule logs — a traditional, soft French cake with filling decorated to look like a log and served at Christmas or New Year’s Eve — by special order for the holidays. She said all of the chocolate mousses the bakery makes are popular during ski season and that they recently started making seasonal macaron boxes, too.

Bagalis is the place to go for anyone who loves a classic tiramisu.

Joyce De La Torre/Bagalis

Bagalis

970-668-0601; 320 E. Main St., Frisco; BagalisFrisco.com

Finding the perfect tiramisu can be difficult, but not if you’re in Frisco.

Bagalis has limited its dessert menu since the pandemic, but its tiramisu has continued to be one of its most popular — if not the most popular — dessert.

Owner Joyce De La Torre said the recipe is one her husband and head chef Michal Ulehla has evolved throughout the years to make it what it is today. She said it’s not complicated — a good tiramisu doesn’t need to be.

“We even get compliments from people from Italy who come here, order our tiramisu and say the tiramisu is just as good as their grandma’s tiramisu,” De La Torre said.

De La Torre said they make fresh batches every day. However, it isn’t served day-of because the cake needs time to fully soak in the espresso. She said if you like coffee and chocolate, it’s hard not to like Bagalis’ tiramisu.

De La Torre said a port wine would pair well with a tiramisu, and Bagalis has three to choose from.

This story previously published in the winter 2021-22 edition of Explore Breckenridge & Summit County magazine.