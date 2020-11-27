Where to shop for toys this holiday season

With cold weather comes winter holidays and shopping for little ones. Summit County has an abundance of places to shop for the little — and not so little — people on your gift list.

Whether you’re looking for cute holiday pajama sets for the whole family or some novelty candy for stocking stuffers, there are plenty of local shops to find unique presents for the young and young at heart.

In addition its complement of sodas, Rocket Fizz offers plenty of candy and small toys.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

Rocket Fizz

655 S. Park Ave., Antero Building P1-4, Breckenridge

Rocket Fizz, a candy shop in Breckenridge, is a great place for stocking stuffers and nostalgic gifts. The store carries more than 2,000 types of candy from around the world and 300 types of soda including more than 70 types of root beer. The store also carries a large selection of salt water taffy.

“We carry a lot of the older types of candy that maybe you’ve grown up with,” owner Adam Pena said. “If there’s any kind of candy you had growing up, chances are we have it, or we can get it for you.”

A key idea behind Rocket Fizz is to be an entertaining place to shop for kids and adults.

“It’s kind of like the step back into your childhood,” he said. “It’s about having fun.”

Pena shared that some of the store’s most popular items are funny toys like edible, flavored crickets or “airzookas,” toy guns that blow air. For the holidays, Pena said the store will be stocked with puzzles, card games, toys and board games. The store also will carry toys that adults will remember from their childhood, such as Etch A Sketches, Rubik’s Cubes and potato guns.

For stocking stuffers, Rocket Fizz has gag gifts like shocking gum (gum packets that deliver a jolt of electricity), gum that turns your mouth black and candy that smells like stinky feet. There are also plenty of quirky gifts like bacon-scented air fresheners, unicorn-themed trinkets and retro toys like Batman figurines and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head mugs.

In addition to in-store shopping, Rocket Fizz offers delivery services via its website, RocketFizz.com, as well as curbside pickup.

Peak-A-Boo Toys has been on Breckenridge’s Main Street for 17 years.

Photo from Peek-A-Boo Toys

Peak-A-Boo Toys

117 S. Main St., Breckenridge

Peak-A-Boo Toys is a long-standing toy store on Breckenridge’s Main Street that features an impressive collection of toys. In fact, co-owner Jeff Boyd said the large selection and sheer volume of toys is really what makes the store unique.

“It’s just a fun place to come in and look around,” Boyd said.

Peak-a-Boo Toys has an indoor kids’ play area where children can interact and have fun. There is also a candy counter that carries a large selection of bulk candies — both new and nostalgic. Boyd said whether you have kids or not, the store has plenty of fun gadgets and gag gifts for adults, as well.

Boyd said Legos, puzzles, games and arts and crafts have been popular with the kids as of late. He also noted that the store specializes in educational toys. For the holidays, Peak-a-Boo Toys will try to bring in any new, popular toys as well as its usual inventory. The store stocks sleds through the cold-weather months and has a plethora of plush toys.

“As Breckenridge has grown, the last 15 years has been just crazy around here, and we’ve grown with Breckenridge,” Boyd said. “I’d say we’re one of the busiest stores on Main Street. We’ve fully enjoyed our 30 years up here.”

While Peak-a-Boo Toys doesn’t have an online store, it will take phone orders for delivery and curbside pickup.

Joy of Sox is a Breckenridge store covered wall to wall in socks.

Photo from Annie Evans

Joy of Sox

324 S. Main St., Breckenridge

Joy of Sox is a 1,200-square-foot store covered wall to wall in socks that feature patterns, funny quotes and sayings, pop culture references and any other theme you can think of. Owner Annie Evans said that in addition to socks, there are unique gifts for the whole family.

The store also sells facial coverings, snarky kitchen towels and oven mitts. She said in addition to their socks, the store’s jewelry and slippers could also make great stocking stuffers. The store plans to sell plenty of Christmas-themed socks, as well. Evans said many customers appreciate that the store is constantly changing its inventory.

“My goal is, everytime someone comes in, we try to make it a new experience for them,” Evans said.

Joy of Sox provides curbside service and Evans said she is happy to FaceTime customers to help them find something virtually. The store also provides gift wrapping services.

During the winter, Breck Kidz also brings in more holiday outfits, holiday pajama sets and lots more toys than it usually carries.

Photo from Breck Kidz Facebook page

Breck Kidz

137 S. Main St., Breckenridge

Breck Kidz is a children’s clothing and toy store in Breckenridge that sells products for kids from newborn babies to size 16 in clothing. Owner Michele Powell said the store operates as more of a boutique, selling lots of everyday clothing but also sells specialized toys that are meant to be souvenirs. Powell said the store usually gets its wooden toys engraved with the town’s name and sells souvenir T-shirts and hoodies.

Breck Kidz typically brings in toys that kids can play with outside in the snow as well as winter hats and gloves during the winter season. During the winter, Breck Kidz also brings in more holiday outfits, holiday pajama sets and lots more toys than it usually carries. Powell said that holiday pajamas and outfits and Christmas-themed toys and books are popular during the holiday season.

Breck Kidz offers curbside service and offers online shopping at BreckKidz.com.

Mary Elaine Moore, owner of Stork & Bear Co. in Frisco, cleans off a toy display.

Photo by Jason Connolly/ Summit Daily archives

Stork & Bear Co. and Around the World Toys

610 Main St., Frisco

Stork & Bear Co. and Around the World Toys is a children’s store in Frisco, carrying children’s clothing, toys, books, shoes and boots. Owner Mary Elaine Moore said the store carries a lot of educational pieces for children that can be used for distance or home-school learning. There are also plenty of toys for entertainment and special occasions such as birthdays and holidays.

Clothing is described as modern and comfortable on the store’s website, StorkAndBearCo.com, and is meant for newborns up to children who are 12 year old. The store carries illustrated and chapter books as well as the shoe and boot brands Keen, Merrell, BOGS and Kamik. The store also carries socks.

The store provides delivery and curbside pickup.

This story originally published in the winter edition of Explore Breckenridge & Summit County magazine.