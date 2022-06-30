Where to stock up for your own Fourth of July holiday party

People shop for food at the Centennial Cuts booth at Dillon Farmers Market June 10 on Lodgepole Street. Local farmers markets are great way to stock up on supplies for a Fourth of July party at home.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Fourth of July weekend is here and with it comes a slew of parades, concerts and other activities. But what do you do before or after the events? Relaxing at home is a good option. You can do this with a nice meal in, or, depending on one’s energy levels, host a small gathering for friends or throw a larger after-party.

Get cooking

Summer begs for meals with fresh ingredients and al fresco dining. Grocery stores will obviously have all of the essentials, but the weekend is a good opportunity to switch things up.

If grilling for the Fourth of July, maybe get your meat from the Dillon Farmers Market. Availability varies week to week, but vendor Centennial Cuts sells beef products. You can season that with rubs from Wagon Wheel Smokehouse or specialty salts from Aspen Leaf Salts . The market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays on Lodgepole Street in Dillon.

Side dishes — such as deep-friend peanuts from Buckin’ Nuts or a savory spread from Lori the Dip Lady — can be found at the Breckenridge Sunday Market . The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays at Main Street Station, 505 S. Main St.

Wash it down with a favorite cold one from any of the local craft breweries. Some options perfect for a July afternoon would be the Pug Ryan’s Brewery Pilsner, Dam Straight Lager from Dillon Dam Brewery or the Steep & Easy Blonde made by Steep Brewing & Coffee Co.

Grab supplies

On the subject of beer, fans of Broken Compass Brewery who want to flex their creative side should visit the Crafts + Crafts event at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. This month people can make a piñata in the shape of a beer that would fit in at any party this weekend.

The cost is $25 for the general public of $19 for members. Preregistration is required and attendees must be over 21. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

If you’re all set on food but are looking for something special as a gift for guest or a unique item to tie everything together, head on over to Goods in the Woods . Happening from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Quaking Aspen Amphitheater, 164, Ida Bella Drive, Keystone, the community marketplace has a variety of local artists. For sale are photography, paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more.

Load up a soundtrack

No party is complete without a little background music. Sure satellite, internet or analog radio stations can fill the role with little hassle, but maybe you need something a little more personal.

Stores like Affordable Music, 104 Village Place, Dillon, and Libby’s Old School Records, 620 Main St., Frisco, will likely have suitable tunes. Dig into the bins to play some yacht rock, classic rock or pop hits.

Because there are no firework displays this year, I doubt no one will fault you at the party for turning on a televised special like “A Capitol Fourth” for traditional music, either.

The Frisco Historic Park & Museum is hosting a walking tour Friday, July 1. Tours begin at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Michael Murphy/Town of Frisco

Learn history

Holidays such as July Fourth exist because of pivotal moments in history. If the occasion has you itching to learn something about the past, then spend time this weekend on a local historical tour. Summit Historical Society and Breckenridge Heritage Alliance have regular events every week, but Frisco also has a special walking tour at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, July 1.

The tour starts at Frisco Historic Park & Museum, 120 E. Main St., and ends at the Frisco Bay Marina. Tickets are $5 to $10, and the tour is limited to no more than 15 people. Visit TownOfFrisco.com to purchase.

What I’m Watching ‘The Circle’ Netflix’s “The Circle” is a reality game show where contestants compete to be the most popular person, voted by their opponents. The catch is that all players are sequestered in a hotel room and all communication is done via text. People can therefore chose to present themselves however they want, such as when members of The Spice Girls played a 28-year-old children’s author named Jared. The rules are constantly changing, but in general there are games and prompts to have players reveal more about themselves — which can either strengthen one’s image or make people question their motives. For example, a nerd playing a jock may have difficult defining the golf term birdie and have their cover blown. What’s great about “The Circle” is that it can be both a lax watch as well as be surprisingly engaging with strategic alliances forming, schemes plotted and regular cliffhangers.

