Which city consumes the most marijuana in the world?

The biggest cities in the world stand to make a lot of money from marijuana legalization.

That's the takeaway from an economic study cultivation tech company Seedo published following the 2018 Cannabis Price Index detailing the cost of marijuana. It looks at marijuana use, legality, cost, and calculates the potential taxes in 120 cities across the world.

New York City consumes the most cannabis in the world, ingesting/smoking a whopping 77.44 metric tons annually. While population is obviously the biggest factor, the city's cannabis consumption is three times that that of American runner-up Los Angeles, which consumed 36.06 metric tons.

Denver barely cracked the top 10 for U.S. cities, consuming 6.2 metric tons, according to the study.

The amount of marijuana consumed wasn't the only factor Seedo looked at. Price per gram in each of the cities was also examined.

No surprises here: The legal marijuana states had the most affordable marijuana per gram. Seattle was lowest at $7.58 per gram, Denver next at $7.79 and Los Angeles comes in third at $8.14.

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.