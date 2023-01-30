Which winter sports do you want to try in 2023?

No new year without new year resolutions. Many people make new year’s resolutions with the intention of getting more fit and healthy. But sports such as soccer or basketball are not for everyone. Some people just want to connect with nature and enjoy the winter wonders in terms of sport. If you’re one of the winter-loving outdoor enthusiasts looking for a new hobby, we’ve got you covered.

Get them skiing skills learned

When you’re living in Colorado winter and outdoor sports are widely accessible, but that does not necessarily mean everyone is doing them. If you have just moved to the state or are considering trying out skiing, you’ve got the best conditions around you. In Summit County, Colorado, you will find several skiing areas, with beginner options too. If you think snowboarding will be more suitable for you, don’t worry, it is an option in this area.

Go hiking

When the conditions are suitable, you should consider hiking as a hobby/sport. With mountains, lakes, and the most beautiful scenery around you, this is something to at least try out. The best hiking trail in Summit County, Colorado is Mount Royal Trail, which takes about 2.5 hours to walk.

For a longer hike, consider doing the Tenderfoot Mountain trail, which will take about 6 hours. Another popular trail is Willow Creek Falls, which goes via Gore Range/Mesa Cortina Trail. This hike is about 3 hours and 45 min. Remember to always check out the weather forecast as well as the conditions before you start hiking.