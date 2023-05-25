White River National Forest announces Dillon Ranger District summer hours

The White River National Forest has announced summer operating hours for the Dillon Ranger District.

Forest staff will be available at the Dillon Ranger District at 680 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff at the location can assist with general questions, and various map and permits are available during open office hours. The office includes books and other small items for sale through a partnership with Rocky Mountain Conservancy.