White River National Forest approves improvements to popular Hanging Lake Trail
On Friday, the White River National Forest approved a handful of improvements to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Hanging Lake Trail.
With trail improvements and ecological restoration set to begin this fall, the approved project includes reengineering six of the trail’s seven bridges to better accommodate high water and debris flows, a news release states. Two of the bridges will also be slightly relocated to crossing locations that provide better stream clearance.
The improvements are funded by the Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife State Trails Program, the National Forest Foundation, City of Glenwood Springs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service. The project will look to increase the Hanging Lake Trail’s long-term sustainability following the significant damage it faced following the 2021 debris flows in Glenwood Canyon.
“This work would not be possible without the support of our partners,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in the release. “These repairs and improvements will ensure that we continue to provide a world-class visitor experience at this iconic Colorado location for decades to come.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, improvements taking place will include:
- A boardwalk at Spouting Rock to reduce erosion and other impacts by guiding visitors
- Rock work and flood debris removal
- Seeding and planting by hand along the trail to stabilize stream banks and reduce erosion
- Removal of Debris and reconstruction of the stream channel
- Construction of an accessible plaza with seating and shade
Work is expected to begin in September 2023 and continue through fall 2024. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says trail closures could be necessary as work progresses.
For further information regarding the improvements to the Hanging Lake Trail, visit FS.USDA.gov/project/?project=63318.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.