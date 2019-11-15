White River National Forest begins selling Christmas tree permits

Christmas tree permits will be sold for $10 starting Friday, Nov. 15.

Courtesy White River National Forest

FRISCO — The White River National Forest has begun selling Christmas tree permits for $10. This allows you to cut down a conifer tree in the White River National Forest for personal use. The U.S. Forest Service prohibits cutting down Colorado Blue Spruce trees, aspen trees or trees that are over 15 feet tall or 6 inches in stump diameter.

Permits will be sold through Monday, Dec. 23. There is a maximum of five tree permits per person.

Permits can be purchased with cash, check or credit card at the following locations:

Timberline Sporting Goods

Aspen Chamber Resort Association

Bristlecone Mountain Sports

Roaring Fork Valley Coop

Big John’s Ace Hardware

The Nearly Everything Store — Batson’s Corner

Vail Valley Ace Hardware

Sanders True Value Hardware (cash only)

Breckenridge Welcome Center

It is the permit holder’s responsibility to know what areas are and aren’t permitted for Christmas tree harvesting. Those locations are outlined on the Forest Service’s website.

Those wishing to receive their permit by mail can download and print the online form via the Forest Service website and mail the form with a check or cash to the Forest Supervisor’s office in Glenwood Springs. Permits will be mailed back within two to three business days.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative at everykidoutdoors.gov.