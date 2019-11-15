White River National Forest begins selling Christmas tree permits
FRISCO — The White River National Forest has begun selling Christmas tree permits for $10. This allows you to cut down a conifer tree in the White River National Forest for personal use. The U.S. Forest Service prohibits cutting down Colorado Blue Spruce trees, aspen trees or trees that are over 15 feet tall or 6 inches in stump diameter.
Permits will be sold through Monday, Dec. 23. There is a maximum of five tree permits per person.
Permits can be purchased with cash, check or credit card at the following locations:
- Timberline Sporting Goods
- Aspen Chamber Resort Association
- Bristlecone Mountain Sports
- Roaring Fork Valley Coop
- Big John’s Ace Hardware
- The Nearly Everything Store — Batson’s Corner
- Vail Valley Ace Hardware
- Sanders True Value Hardware (cash only)
- Breckenridge Welcome Center
It is the permit holder’s responsibility to know what areas are and aren’t permitted for Christmas tree harvesting. Those locations are outlined on the Forest Service’s website.
Those wishing to receive their permit by mail can download and print the online form via the Forest Service website and mail the form with a check or cash to the Forest Supervisor’s office in Glenwood Springs. Permits will be mailed back within two to three business days.
Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative at everykidoutdoors.gov.
