White River National Forest proposing wildfire fuel reduction and trail improvements in Frisco Backyard

Scenes from Rainbow Lake Trail in Frisco on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Liz Copan / Summit Daily News archive

The White River National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposal that includes wildfire fuel reduction treatments and recreation improvements south of Frisco in an area known as the Frisco Backyard.

The National Forest Service said in a news release it is proposing fuel reduction on up to 1,233 acres in the Frisco Backyard, which includes Mount Royal, Miners Creek, Rainbow Lake, Ophir Mountain and Gold Hill. The fuel reduction would occur within 11 identified treatment units in lodgepole pine, mixed conifer and fir, and aspen forest, the release states.

Past wildfire suppression activities and the mountain pine beetle epidemic have left the area with high fuel loads which will increase wildfire risk to the town of Frisco, Frisco Planning Manager Susan Lee said in the release.

The Forest Service is proposing about 21 miles of trails as part of the project, including improving existing trails, closing or rerouting redundant or unsustainable routes, designating one-direction trails and identifying trails appropriate for winter grooming, the release states.

The White River National Forest is considering whether it is appropriate for the town of Frisco to help maintain the trails under a permit, according to Dillon District Ranger Adama Bianchi.

A public open house to provide information and answer questions about the proposal will be held May 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the Frisco Day Lodge at 621 Recreation Way. Comments must be received by May 15. Project maps and information are available on the Forest Service’s website.