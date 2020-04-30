White River National Forest summer travel season begins May 21
DILLON — The White River National Forest announced Wednesday its summer motorized travel season will begin May 21 and run through Nov. 22.
Motorized vehicle use or wheeled travel — including bicycles — is not permitted on national forest roads until that date unless those roads are shown as open in the U.S. Forest Service’s winter motor vehicle use maps. The Forest Service regards e-bikes as a form of motorized transportation.
Some higher elevation roads and motorized trails — including many across Summit County still buried in snow — are not scheduled to open until later in May or June due to snowpack and wet roadbed conditions.
The White River National Forest encourages recreationists to contact their local ranger district office at FS.USD.gov/whiteriver for site-specific information. They also recommend to check FS.USDA.gov/alerts/whiteriver/alerts-notices for current conditions before heading out.
Summer use maps are available at FS.USDA.gov/detail/whiteriver/landmanagement/?cid=stelprdb5328670.
