White River National Forest to open majority of Dillon and Green Mountain reservoir campgrounds this weekend

The U.S. Forest Service has announced that it will open the majority of the developed campgrounds in the White River National Forest in Summit County beginning Friday, June 5.

At Dillon Reservoir, that includes the Lowry, Peak One, Pine Cove and Prospector campgrounds. At Green Mountain Reservoir, the includes the Blue River, Cataract Creek, Cow Creek North and South, Elliott, McDonald Flats Willows and Prairie Point campgrounds.

Come June 12, the Forest Service is planning to open Pine Cove, Giberson Bay and Heaton Bay at Dillon Reservoir. The Forest Service currently states the Windy Point Group and Sapphire Point Overlook campgrounds cannot open because of the Summit County public health order.

All campgrounds in the Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest are scheduled to be open through Oct. 4. For more information on specific campgrounds or to make a reservation, visit FS.USDA.gov/internet/fse_documents/fseprd746641.pdf.

The Forest Service says it’s reopening its sites in a phased approach amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing the agency to remain responsive to local conditions.

Dispersed camping also continues to be allowed on the White River National Forest. The Forest Service asks campers to use existing campsites only. The Dillon Ranger District is under stage one fire restrictions, which allows fires only at developed campgrounds in designated fire rings. No other areas of the White River National Forest are under fire restrictions.

Trailhead restrooms also are opening as conditions allow, though some will remain closed for the 2020 season.