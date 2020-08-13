Whitewater rafting association: Season demand better than anticipated
The Colorado River Outfitters Association said in a press release Wednesday that state river outfitters are optimistic consumer demand will help them finish the 2020 season in a better position than they anticipated during the pandemic.
The season was delayed by as long as a month in some areas of the state. Since, whitewater rafting outfitters have seen strong demand. The association said in the statement that they anticipate the demand for rafting will remain stronger than usual into September.
Association Executive Director David Costlowsaid said in the statement that the association still expects total rafters for the 2020 season to be down because of the late start. But he said the demand since has allowed many outfitters to “somewhat” make up for it.
