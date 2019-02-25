Whole Foods aids campaign to get local children warm winter clothes

Jennifer Keenan, store team leader at Whole Foods Market in Frisco, and Mike Kramer, coordinator of the Knights of Columbus’ Coats and Clothing for Kids Campaign pose for a photo inside the market.

Courtesy of Whole Foods Market

Next winter might feel like it’s a long way out, but the Knights of Columbus are already raising money to pull off another Coats and Clothing for Kids Campaign.

The Knights’ annual drive helps get needy children, not only in Summit County but across a five-county area, the warm coats and other gear they need to make it through winter, and the 2019 campaign is off to a great start thanks in part to Whole Foods Market in Frisco, said Mike Kramer, who coordinates the annual drive.

The boost came in the form of a $2,263 donation. The Knights received the check last month after Whole Foods played host to a Community Giving Day to support the campaign, Kramer said.

Whole Foods locations regularly host Community Giving Days to focus on giving back to local charities and groups, according to the business.

The days offer Whole Foods’ customers the opportunity to make a difference through their regular shopping trips by giving 5 percent of the store’s net sales that day to a nonprofit organization in the community.

In this case, Whole Foods in Frisco partnered with Knights of Columbus to raise money in support of the Knights’ efforts to buy coats and other warm winter gear for children across the High Country whose families otherwise might not be able to afford them.

“They’re doing great things in the community,” Kramer said of businesses that support not only the Knights’ clothing campaign but other charitable efforts across Summit County. “Whole Foods and others really make this community kick, and they deserve a lot of accolades.”