Who’s open for Thanksgiving dinner in Summit County
Free dinners
Father Dyer United Methodist Church, 310 Wellington Road, Breckenridge
- Time: 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, bread, pie and drinks
- Cost: free
Paid dinners
Quandary Grille Family American Eatery, 505 S. Main Street C1
- Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Menu: prime rib or turkey dinner with all the fixings
- Cost: $27 for adults, $16 for children for turkey dinner. Prices vary for other menu items.
- Reservations: 970-547-5969 or quandarygrille.com
Sauce on the Maggie, 655 S. Park Ave.
- Time: 2-9 p.m.
- Menu: prime rib or turkey dinner with all the fixings
- Cost: $27 for adults, $16 for children for turkey dinner. Prices vary for other menu items.
- Reservations: 970-547-5959 or sauceonthemaggie.com
Spencer’s Restaurant at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge
- Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: seafood, carving station, traditional sides, salads, crudites, artisan bread, soups, pie and cakes
- Cost: $60 for adults, $25 for children ages 5 to 12, free for children 4 and younger
- Reservations: 970-453-8712
Traverse Restaurant and Bar at The Lodge at Breckenridge, 112 Overlook Dr, Breckenridge
- Time: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Thanksgiving buffet, including turkey, yams, green bean casserole, vegetable stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberries, spinach salad, dinner rolls and pie
- Cost: $40 for adults, $20 for children 12 and younger.
- Reservations: 970-453-9300
Are you open for Thanksgiving dinner? Email the details, including cost, to news@summitdaily.com to be added to this list.
