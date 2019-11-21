 Who’s open for Thanksgiving dinner in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Who’s open for Thanksgiving dinner in Summit County

News | November 21, 2019

Staff report

Free dinners

Father Dyer United Methodist Church, 310 Wellington Road, Breckenridge

  • Time: 4-7 p.m.
  • Menu: turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, bread, pie and drinks
  • Cost: free

Paid dinners

Quandary Grille Family American Eatery, 505 S. Main Street C1

  • Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: prime rib or turkey dinner with all the fixings
  • Cost: $27 for adults, $16 for children for turkey dinner. Prices vary for other menu items.
  • Reservations: 970-547-5969 or quandarygrille.com

Sauce on the Maggie, 655 S. Park Ave.

  • Time: 2-9 p.m.
  • Menu: prime rib or turkey dinner with all the fixings
  • Cost: $27 for adults, $16 for children for turkey dinner. Prices vary for other menu items.
  • Reservations: 970-547-5959 or sauceonthemaggie.com

Spencer’s Restaurant at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge

  • Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: seafood, carving station, traditional sides, salads, crudites, artisan bread, soups, pie and cakes
  • Cost: $60 for adults, $25 for children ages 5 to 12, free for children 4 and younger
  • Reservations: 970-453-8712

Traverse Restaurant and Bar at The Lodge at Breckenridge, 112 Overlook Dr, Breckenridge

  • Time: Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Thanksgiving buffet, including turkey, yams, green bean casserole, vegetable stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberries, spinach salad, dinner rolls and pie
  • Cost: $40 for adults, $20 for children 12 and younger.
  • Reservations: 970-453-9300

Are you open for Thanksgiving dinner? Email the details, including cost, to news@summitdaily.com to be added to this list.

