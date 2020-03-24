Why Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has resisted a statewide stay-at-home order

Governor of Colorado Jared Polis orders Colorado employers to reduce in-person workforce by fifty percent at a press conference on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The strictest social distancing mandates in Colorado have come from San Miguel County, Denver and Boulder, which have all issued stay-at-home orders forbidding activity deemed nonessential, as the state battles the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gov. Jared Polis commended the local action, but he has declined so far to issue such an order statewide. He said Sunday he prefers targeted, strategic measures — as he tells it, he’s wielding a fine-tooth comb “rather than a mallet.”

That approach is getting mixed reviews.

The 2,400-member Colorado Academy of Family Physicians is publicly calling on Polis to order a statewide lockdown. Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer sent a letter to Polis with the same request. And Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he pushed Polis to go big.

