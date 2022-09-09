Why Silverthorne is a great base camp for travelers seeking adventure

Houses dot the mountainside in Silverthorne on July 10, 2022.

Anyone who has visited Summit County recently has probably noticed that the town of Silverthorne is in the midst of a major renaissance. Historically a bedroom community and high country shopping destination characterized by outlet stores and fast-food restaurants, Silverthorne is now a hub for culture and outdoor recreation.

Based on surveys conducted in 2010, local residents resoundingly desired a distinct and developed downtown. It’s happening. Silverthorne is undergoing a major facelift, much of which has already come to glowing fruition. In the last few years, the mountain-encircled town that sits at an elevation of 9,035 feet has become home to a performing arts center and outdoor summer arts scene, new coffee shops, breweries and restaurants, a one-of-a-kind indoor food hall and a gamut of outdoor recreation opportunities and monthly cultural events.

“It’s actually grown into a town since I’ve been here,” says Lynne Baer, co-founder and general manager of The Pad, a boutique hotel-hostel overlooking the Blue River that opened in 2021. “There’s a thriving arts community here in Silverthorne.

“It was actually from an I-heart-Silverthorne event that we found our current property,” she said. “And now, it is the hot spot for all of Summit County every first Friday. The general vibe in summer is amazing. The trails are less crowded. So many of our guests are receiving local knowledge from people they meet here about hiking and biking, heading to stunning areas like Cataract Lake and not fighting all the crowds.

“When staying here they realize so many great places are walkable just like other resort areas, but [with] less chaos,” Baer said. “We could not have known this at the time, but are grateful that our business is in Silverthorne. The excitement is contagious. The sky is the limit for the future of Silverthorne.”

