Wild and Scenic Film Festival coming to Breckenridge Jan. 12

Tickets are on sale for High Country Conservation Center and Continental Divide Land Trust's seventh annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival.

The festival will be Jan. 12 at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. Advance tickets are $20, available at HighCountryConservation.org or by calling 970-668-5703. Tickets will also be available at the Riverwalk Center for $25 the day of the event.

The lineup for this year's festival includes 12 short films with stories focused on a sense of place and what it means to be responsible stewards of the earth, according to a news rleease.

One of featured films will be "Canis Lupus Colorado," chronicling the past, present and future of Colorado's now extinct native wolf population. Another, "Chasing Wild: Journey Into the Sacred Headwaters," tells the story of three friends' 250-mile bike packing and packraft expedition in the wake of the Mount Polley Mine disaster in northwestern British Columbia. "A River's Reckoning" is the account of a fifth-generation rancher battling drought in the headwaters of the Colorado River.

The festival stands as an extension of the two organizations' commitment to conservation and call to protect the natural environment.

The film festival begins at 6 p.m. with a cash bar, chance to stock up on movie snacks and enteries for door prizes, including items from Fishpond, REI, New Belgium, Bella Pella Salon, The Raven at Three Peaks, Faction Skis, Christy Sports, and AMR Ski & Board.

All proceeds benefit HC3 and CDLT.